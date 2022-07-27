Family receives young man’s kidney in plastic bag at Lauro de Freitas hospital

The concerns of the family of Jeferson Bispo, 21, shot while working as an app driver last Friday (22) in Lauro de Freitas, Metropolitan Region of Salvador (RMS), went beyond just worrying about the young man’s health. While waiting for good news about the clinical condition, the family received Jeferson’s kidney on Saturday (23) in a plastic bag, to take the biopsy.

Without further guidance, the wife, Andreza Andrade, and the father, Luciano Bispo, say that the Menandro de Faria General Hospital (HGMF) gave two days to deliver the result, while Jefferson was still in the ICU.

“We can’t even sleep properly. The biggest concern was his health, that’s what we hope for the best. But when faced with a situation like this, we are helpless. My son was treated like nothing”regrets Luciano.

With Jeferson currently in stable condition, despite still being in the ICU, the family, along with lawyer Ronicleiton Martins, have sought justice. According to Martins, the intention is to seek compensation for the act performed in court. The amount to be presented as a retraction has not yet been decided. The lawyer explains that the question is about the recklessness in the behavior of the medical team and, consequently, how it affected the family.

The medical advice is that the organ is inside an acclimatized pot for conservation and the team explains how to proceed with the biopsy. The driver’s wife, however, says that’s not what happened. She took charge of the situation and was the one who received her husband’s kidney in plastic.

“I was in shock at the time. I started to shake and cry. there she [profissional de saúde que cuidava do caso] he said he had no need for despair because only one kidney was removed and he had the other”, he says.

Andreza still says she was careless even in the way the plastic bag was delivered. “When I got there [no hospital para visita] a girl left two bags. In one was his clothes and the other I thought it was the bullet [projétil]. I took the bag and went out to a small room, when I arrived in the small room, a doctor came and explained to me that my husband’s organ would be in the bag”, she recalls.

According to family members, the information was also nebulous, as they only learned that on Monday (25), after the case was disclosed in the press, that Jeferson has a bullet lodged in the chest region and the liver and stomach were also hit. They say that the director of the HGMF also got in touch to apologize for what happened and acknowledged the mistake.

Failure



The Secretary of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) stated that “there was a failure in the flow of care that has already been corrected […]. An investigation was opened to identify and correct the flow with reinforcement of team training”.

In a note, the president of the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Bahia (Cremeb), Otávio Marambaia, classified the episode as “a precarious, harmful and embarrassing situation for the patient”.

*With guidance from the head of reporting Perla Ribeiro