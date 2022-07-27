Fans Are Disappointed After Major Rumors Are Debunked

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in the gaming world in recent years.

THE Rockstar Games built a reputation by naming his hit GTA. When players first saw Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 3 2001, few could have predicted that it would be just the beginning of a series that continues to push the boundaries of immersion, scale and player freedom. As a developer, Rockstar has never liked reworking previous titles, preferring to create new mechanics and refine their best ideas for each release. GTA 6 is currently in production and is likely to increase further.

When game version number 6 was announced, the franchise owner announced updates about the game in development to her fans. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA Vwe know that many of you ask us about a new title in the series Grand Theft Auto. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are happy to confirm that the development of the next GTA 6 is happening”.

Soon after the announcement, a series of rumors involving the game appeared on the internet and now, the main ones that players created a lot of expectation were denied by a famous journalist. Lately, we’ve had a lot of non-leaks, with information highlighting what the game’s next protagonists should be. As a reminder, these rumors were about three playable characters, including a police officer, a former special agent, and a boxer. Also, we had at the same time some place names like Carcer City, Liberty State and even South America.

If all this were clearly announced, it would be a great thing, but it seems that, in fact, this is all false. On Reddit, the famous journalist, Jason Schreier, really put an end to all these rumors after a fan said it made sense given the latest leaks of the upcoming update. GTA 5 Online. According to Jason, the title will not have three playable characters.

“GTA VI doesn’t have three protagonists. That’s all I’ll say for now […] the game is under development and many details are still pending or not yet decided […] no one has access to as much detailed information as has been posted by this Reddit user.” This may be seen as a disappointment by pessimists, but perhaps there are more optimistic optics. If we don’t have three protagonists, everything indicates that we will have more or less.

As Rockstar has already made it clear that it intends to make an amazing game and that it doesn’t want to disappoint fans, nothing prevents there being even more than three protagonists. If it’s the opposite, there’s a possibility that they’re a duo of characters, which are the two brothers, but this also comes from rumors, so we can’t just accept it.