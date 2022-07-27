Fantine, from Rouge, talks about her relationship with her groupmate, Lu Andrade: ‘I never got along well’ | TV & Famous

fantineof Rouge, didn’t mince words when participating in the Venus Podcast this Tuesday, 26/7. The singer spoke about the creation of the group and the relationship between her and Luciana Andrade. She even claims that all the girl band members had problems with their colleague. Rouge consisted of five female singers: Aline Wirley, Fantine Thó, Karin Hils, Li Martins and Lu Andrade.
“I never got along with her. I don’t make a point of being her friend. That’s the truth. I want to have the right to dislike a person. I don’t, I don’t get along well.”
Rouge completed 20 years of existence in 2022, but the group does not foresee a tour commemorating the milestone.
Fantine, from Rouge, talks about the troubled relationship with groupmate Lu Andrade — Photo: Reproduction
On the podcast, Fantine added:
“This victimized stance bothers me: ‘Oh, only she doesn’t like me, I’m an angel’. It’s not, man. Sorry.”
The artists responsible for the hit “Ragatanga” are focused on their solo work. Aline Wirley was on the last season of “The Masked Singer”. Fantine, for example, is a yoga instructor and has lived in the Netherlands for 15 years. Li Martins continues in the media, acting, singing and dubbing. Lu is a master in Reiki, among other vibrational therapies.
Rouge — Photo: E3 Photography