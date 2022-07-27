Fantine says that all the members of Rouge had difficulties in the relationship with Lu Andrade | Column Fábia Oliveira

Fantine Thó opened up about her feud with Luciana Andrade at the time of Rouge. In an interview with the Venus podcast, the singer said that all the members of the group had problems with living with Lu.

“We had a lot of difficulties. Me mainly in my relationship with her. I’ve always been very open from the start. When I found Lu at the Pop house, I was disappointed. I thought, ‘Gee, this group is not going to be cool. I had this feeling. It didn’t hit me cool,” she admits she.

Fantine admits that the five singers went through a lot of issues between them, but that they put all of that on the back burner for Rouge. She refutes a thesis about the end of the band.

“In fact, there are many people who have a theory that I had a relationship with Luciana and the group ended because of that. But Rouge is much bigger than anyone’s relationship. A lot of things happened between us: relationships, intrigue… That was never a reason for us to break up a group. The opportunity to be there, out of 30,000 girls to reach five is an honorable thing. We respected each other and went above all else. Our art, our message was greater than any intrigue”, she highlights.

Fantine says that she tried hard to make the relationship between her and Luciana the best possible and reinforces that she was not the only one who did not live in harmony with the artist. “There was this difficulty. There was a legitimate effort to live together, to make it work. It’s not because of a personal difference that we all had with Lu. Because it wasn’t just me, but I who spoke and verbalized more”, she vents.

Despite the fights between the two, Lu publicly claims otherwise, a fact that bothers Fantine. “It was always a dynamic of: I tried to be friends with Lu, I never got along with her, I don’t make a point of being her friend. That’s the truth. But on her part it’s, ‘I’ve always liked the Fa.’ In my direct experience with her this is not true. It is a discourse, but it is not a reality. And I want to have the right to dislike a person. And we both try hard. This victimized speech bothers me,” she reports.

Finally, she said on the podcast that she will no longer strive to have a friendly relationship with her former colleague. “I’m tired of pretending, of trying. But I am always willing to collaborate, to work together, because Rouge is much bigger than these intrigues”, she concludes.