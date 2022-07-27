Fast game paying R$75.96 multiple times? Find out if it’s reliable and worth playing

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to promote the Step GO app. According to influencers, the fast game is paying “several Pix” of more than R$70 to national users. The promises thus caught the attention of many people! After all, who wouldn’t want to earn money by leading a healthier life and doing physical exercises like running and walking?

According to youtubers, this is the application’s proposal. However, followers want to know: does the platform really pay? Or is it more of a virtual scam, created just to benefit developers and publishers? We discovered the truth! So, check out everything you need to know about Step GO below. See how to download the app, how users can earn money, their confidence level and the opinions of subscribers.

App Step GO – Meet the new fast game

First of all, it is important to deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. Step GO, unlike what influencers claim, is not a game. On the other hand, the platform is an M2E (move to earn) style application. In this sense, users receive rewards for the practice of physical exercises. Step GO is only available on the Play Store. So it only works on mobile phones.in the Android operating system. So far, about 100,000 people have downloaded the app.

How to make money in Step GO?

To make money in Step GO, primarily, there is no secret. Users must run and walk, accumulate points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and eventually request payments. The application uses an internal pedometer to count the number of steps and the distance covered by users. Unfortunately, the app’s official page fails to reveal the minimum withdrawal amount or its corresponding score.

What is known is that the promise of “several Pix a day” is completely fraudulent. First of all, Step GO is an international app. So don’t pay on Pix. Also, user comments indicate that reaching the minimum withdrawal amount is very difficult. In other words, the game doesn’t pay out “quickly”.

Is StepGO Trustworthy? Game is paying fast?

As you can already see, the Step GO app doesn’t pay quickly. But are the platform transfers real? On the Play Store, Step Go secured a grade of 4.0 (out of 5), considered average. In the comments, the main complaint from users involves the enormous difficulty in reaching the minimum withdrawal amount. According to subscribers, it is almost impossible to request a withdrawal from the app. Therefore, everything indicates that the platform is not worth it. Finally, see below some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“The app is light, has a nice interface, but the amount of ads is too large, two or three appear, one after the other. It also takes a long time to advance in monetary value. Many coins accumulate and the value does not change. For this reason, I haven’t been able to make any withdrawals yet.” – Caroline Kotowiski.

“I even liked it more as soon as I joined I couldn’t do any tasks because they stop going to the ads but when it comes time to finish the task it hangs so there’s no way to win anything I’m going to uninstall it a pity because I found the App to be cool.” – Leticia Silva.

“Terrible… When it was reaching a value, it simply crashed and asked for an update but it doesn’t open anymore. Waste of time.” – Flavianna.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.stepgo.hegs. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.