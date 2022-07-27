Fátima Bernardes delivers the situation in an intimate moment with Túlio

Fátima Bernardes delivered the situation experienced on the first date with her current boyfriend

Last Monday night (25), the former presenter of Date gives Globe, Fátima Bernardeswas the interviewee of the week of the program Live Wheelgives TV Cultura. On the occasion, she spoke about her relationship with journalism, press, entertainment and celebrities.

In a special program, which brought questions that talked about her more than 30 years of career, Fátima Bernardes still avoided controversy, and delivered hot topics in relation to her personal life.

And even with her personal life under lock and key, never exposing details openly, Fátima Bernardes ended up deciding to share an unusual moment she lived with her boyfriend, deputy Túlio Gadêlha.

According to her, on a trip by the politician to Rio de Janeiro, they ended up going to the movies and after that, they went out to dinner, when at the restaurant, Fátima received an unusual message from a friend: “At some point, [já no restaurante]he went to the bathroom and I took the cell phone”, said the presenter in relation to a message sent by a friend.

“And I am obliged to know this by Globo.com,” the message read. Quite surprised, Fátima Bernardes received an article that told exactly the meeting that was happening at that exact moment with Túlio Gadêlha, which at the time, was the first of the couple.

Fátima Bernardes confesses that she was responsible for killing TV Globinho and reveals plan: “I decided” Fátima Bernardes, for the first time, surprises when she is put on the wall with a vote in the elections: “Clear position” Fátima Bernardes opens up her sorrow for being attacked for missing the Meeting and speaks about cancer: “I need to continue”

Also according to the presenter, Túlio’s return to Recife turned out to be a difficult mission, as he ended up becoming a celebrity there.

“Then he came back [para a mesa] and I counted [sobre a matéria]. When he returned to Recife, he sent me a message saying: ‘I can’t go to the food court I always go to’, reported Fátima Bernardes. Fatima then said that this was the only time she felt that her privacy had been violated in relation to the celebrity press.