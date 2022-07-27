Fátima Bernardes is on the fence







Fatima Bernardes, presenter Photo: YouTube reproduction

The journalist Fátima Bernardes, 59, avoids taking a political stand. Questioned in the programLive Wheel‘ if she already had a candidate for the 2022 general election, she chose to abstain.

“I don’t need to say, I don’t need to publicly declare my vote to have a clear position on what I think,” he said. Fátima Bernardeson Monday the 25th.

The matter came to light after journalists cited the fact that Fátima’s boyfriend, the federal deputy Túlio Gadêlhahave declared support for former President Lula recently.

“I think I already give [minha opinião sobre isso], in the day to day I already give. I don’t need to say who I’m going to vote for for deputy, for senator, for anything,” he added.

The presenter also recalled an episode that she considered “very sad” during an election, when, in line to vote, she asked who her vote would go for.

“And I was very sad to hear a young girl ask me that question. We have to have time to prepare. It’s a very important moment. I didn’t say it”, he replied.

During the program, Fátima also spoke about her departure from Date and the debut in The Voice Brazil. According to her, the program cannot go wrong.

“It’s a concern, of course I have the illusion, the desire to give a subscription to a program that already has a defined format. This program has to work, it can’t go wrong, the Date it could, but now it can’t go wrong”, he concluded.