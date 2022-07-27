Fausto Vera appears at the BID and is ready to debut for Corinthians

The midfielder Fausto Vera, new signing of Corinthians, appeared in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF this Tuesday and is already available to play for Timão. Thus, if Vítor Pereira wants to, the player can make his debut against Atlético Goianiense, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

The waiting time for the athlete to play for Timão was due to the need for the arrival of some documents in Brazil. The Argentine’s situation, however, had to be rushed, as the black-and-white club had until 19:00 this Tuesday to register him for the playoffs of the national tournament.

Reproduction / CBF

Officially announced this afternoon, Vera had 70% of her economic rights acquired by the Parque São Jorge club. The remaining 30% still belong to Argentinos Juniors, the midfielder’s former team. The values ​​of the deal were not revealed by the club.

The steering wheel’s bond with Timão is valid for four seasons. Vera arrived at the club permanently from Argentinos Juniors, from Argentina, where he played since the youth categories.

The 22-year-old is Corinthians’ third signing in this transfer window. In addition to the Argentine, coach Vítor Pereira’s team was reinforced with striker Yuri Alberto, coming from Zenit, from Russia, and with defender Fabián Balbuena, loaned by Dinamo Moscow, also from Russia.

