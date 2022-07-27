Fausto Vera arrives to be the youngest midfielder at Corinthians; see ages

Midfielder Fausto Vera, announced by Corinthians this Tuesday afternoon, arrives at the club as the youngest player in the current midfield. Not even the trio that recently left the base is above the Argentine in terms of age.

Born March 26, 2000, he is 24 days younger than Xavier and about two months younger than Du Queiroz. Roni, another who recently left the base categories of Timão, has a year more than the black-and-white signing.

Other names obviously rank above age and the list gets even longer when attacking midfielders, most of whom are in their 30s, are included. Only Luan, practically forgotten, hasn’t reached that age yet.

Of the athletes used in the midfield during the season, only Matheus Araújo is younger than Vera. At the age of 20, however, he remains a member of Timão’s Under-20 squad and does not enter the account of the group constantly available to Vítor Pereira.

Present in the last Olympic Games, Vera has a history in the Argentinian youth teams and lives the expectation of being called up to the top team. In the rest of the squad, the only one recently called up for their respective selection was the Colombian Victor Cantillo.

Check the ages of Corinthians midfielders

Renato Augusto – 34 years old

Paulinho – 34 years old

William – 33 years

Giuliano – 32 years

Luan – 29 years

Cantillo – 28 years

Maycon – 25 years

Ron – 23 years

Du – 22 years

Xavier – 22 years

Fausto Vera – 22 years

See more at: Corinthians Contracts, Corinthians Cast and Fausto Vera.