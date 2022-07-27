Fausto Vera points out Corinthians fans as an important factor for negotiations with the club

Corinthians made official this Tuesday the hiring of midfielder Fausto Vera. Upon being announced by the club, the athlete gave his first words as a Corinthians player and spoke about the importance of the white-and-white fans in negotiations with Timão.

The signing of the athlete by the Parque São Jorge club took place about two weeks after the first rumors about the possibility of Fausto Vera transferring to Corinthians. Since then, Fiel has passed on the negotiation.

For Fausto, the positioning of Corinthians fans during the conversations was important. According to him, the support he received from Fiel had a direct influence on his agreement with Corinthians.

“Very happy and happy to be arriving at Corinthians. I am very grateful to the fans, who, since the rumors began that I could arrive, gave me great support and were very important for my decision-making.“, said the alvinegro midfielder.

Fausto Vera signed a contract with Corinthians until June 2026. The athlete has also appeared in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin), which already allows him to make his debut for Timão.

Now, the alvinegra team races against time to enroll the athlete in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In the first of the competitions, the limit is this Tuesday, while, on Monday, the next Saturday, the 30th – see details here.

