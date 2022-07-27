Fed should raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point and maintain “hawkish” tone: but what about the risk of recession?

The outcome of the fifth meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) in 2022, this Wednesday (27), should not bring many surprises. Of the 102 economists consulted by the Refinitiv, 98 believe that the US central bank will raise the country’s interest rates by another 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point. So, the rate of Fed Funds should pass to the range of 2.25% to 2.5% per year. Whether this is good or bad news for the market will only become clear in the monetary authority’s speech after the decision. As in the last three times in a row that the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, the market will carefully follow every word of the chairman Jerome Powell.

“We expect Powell to repeat similar messages to the June meeting, stating that inflation is too high, that the Federal Reserve is committed to restoring price stability, and that some pain is needed to bring inflation down.” , in report. The question is whether the president of the Fed will make any mention of the risks of recession in the country, which have affected the market so much.

“The surprise would be for the Fed to indicate concern about growth and say that it is monitoring the state of economic activity. If this happens, it may be an indication that interest rates will not rise as much as the market expects, and could slow down the pace of increases at the next meeting”, says Marcela Rocha, chief economist at Claritas.

Last Friday, data reinforced the perception that the Fed will maintain the pace with which it had been raising interest rates instead of accelerating it, for an eventual increase of 1 percentage point as already considered. The composite purchasing manager index (PMI), which combines services and industry, dropped below 50 for the first time in two years. This indicates a contraction in US business activity.

Other economic indicators are also showing deterioration. In June, pre-owned home sales dropped another 5.4% for the fifth straight month to 5.12 million units – the lowest level in two years. In the same period, new housing construction fell by 2%.

“Tighter financial conditions have combined with an earlier appreciation in property prices, creating a purchasing power shock in the real estate sector and this is weighing negatively on residential investment,” analyzed BofA.

Also noteworthy was the number of applications for unemployment benefits which, in the week ended July 16, rose to 251,000, the highest level in eight months. For some analysts, this series of weaker indicators would have wiped out the Fed’s chances of raising interest rates by 100 basis points now in July.

“The market is beginning to think that the tightening cycle may be coming to an end. And even if the Fed keeps raising rates, it will strangle the economy and then have to bring rates down,” says Victor Candido, chief economist at RPS Capital.

Angelo Polydoro, economist at ASA Investments, believes that these numbers do not bring any indication of an imminent recession. “The number of applications for unemployment benefits is very volatile and of poor quality. You can’t say that the job market is slowing down, that a slowdown is brewing. When we look at the payroll or JOLTS, we see that there are two vacancies for every unemployed person. It’s at the best point in the historical series,” he explains.

Polydoro notes that the Federal Reserve’s current projections do not contemplate a recession, but rather an economy that is expected to grow “below neutral.” The monetary authority bets on a soft landing – a slowdown, but without provoking a recession.

Fighting inflation remains in focus

While there are doubts as to whether the recession is on the Fed’s radar or not, there is also certainty that the monetary authority will remain committed to bringing inflation closer to the center of the target. Now in July, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 9.1% in 12 months, the highest level since 1981. Meanwhile, wages in June were up 5.11%. higher than a year earlier, as indicated by the payroll.

“Inflation and labor market data maintain an alert tone and require the Fed to tighten policy at an intense pace”, says the chief economist at Claritas.

Polydoro recalls that American inflation is also increasingly widespread. Cores are being pressured by rising prices in the service sector. Inflation in this group tends to be more resistant. “It’s not time to slow down, it’s time to continue acting in an incisive, determined way to win the war against inflation”, says the economist.

ASA Investments expects the Fomc to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the September meeting as well. It also foresees two more 50-point adjustments in the November and December meetings. Therefore, the Fed Funds would end the year in a range between 4% and 4.25%. “The Fed needs to raise rates above neutral for the economy to slow down,” says Polydoro.

Raone Costa, chief economist at Alphatree, believes that the adjustments would be more restrained from September onwards, with the evolution of inflation and also of economic activity dictating the pace of these new increases. “At the next meeting, the basic interest rate will already be close to a level that the US considers to be neutral. From there, a very difficult discussion begins between inflation and fears of a recession”, says Costa.

BofA follows this line: it expects an increase of 50 basis points in September and two more of 25 points by the end of the year, which would take interest rates to the range between 3.25% and 3.5%. “As inflation moderates, we expect the Fed to initiate cuts in the second half of next year,” the analysis team wrote.

In this sense, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. The five- to ten-year inflation expectations collected by the University of Michigan survey fell from 3.1% to 2.8%. Analysts see the perception as a sign that the Fed’s action may have been effective in anchoring expectations. It would be another reason for the monetary authority not to go beyond the 0.75 point high at this Wednesday’s meeting.

