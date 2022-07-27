Felipão vetoes forward and plays with formation to beat Flamengo

Felipão should enter Maracanã with a team with three defenders this Wednesday (27). Flamengo welcomes Athletico for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at 21:30 (Brasília time) and the rivals will enter with a different proposal than what happens normally.

The coach promises to get something ready for Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro, or maybe just try not to lose to take the decision to the Arena da Baixada. The fact is that Felipão is ready to take a risk, as he intends to play differently from what has been happening. The information comes from the journalist Monique Vilela, who brought that Felipão’s last training session before the game was testing a formation with three defenders.

The journalist also reveals the absence of Pablo, a striker who should return in the game against Flamengo. But that won’t happen. The player had been doing intensivão to be ready for the match of the Copa do Brasil, but he couldn’t stay 100% and Felipão decided to veto the athlete from the match.

“Forward Pablo made an intensive effort in the last few days, but he doesn’t have 100% playing conditions for tomorrow. Keep working to recover and Athletico will be missing tomorrow, against Flamengo”, informs the reporter.

Striker Cuello missed Athletico in the Brasileirão by suspension and returns to the team. In addition, defender Pedro Henrique can be one of the three defenders. He returns after being out of the game against Botafogo. The people of Paraná still spared the right-back Khellven, the defender Nico Hernández and the defensive midfielder Erick. They started the last game on the bench and should start against Mais Querido.

Flamengo decides classification away from home

The return game against Athletico will only take place on August 17th. The match will be at 9:30 pm at Arena da Baixada, the club’s stadium from Paraná. Mengo is looking for a positive result in Rio de Janeiro so as not to take any risks in the return match. Before the decision, the club decides the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Corinthians, on August 2nd and 9th.

