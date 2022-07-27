Felipe Dylon strolls through a mall in Rio with his girlfriend, a fan of the singer for 19 years

Abhishek Pratap 50 seconds ago News Comments Off on Felipe Dylon strolls through a mall in Rio with his girlfriend, a fan of the singer for 19 years 0 Views

Felipe Dylon was photographed walking with his “Musa do Verão” in a mall in the South Zone of Rio. His girlfriend is Mayra Wenzel, a fan of the singer, who he met 19 years ago, when he was at the height of his career.

The romance came to light in September last year and is still going strong. Mayra is a businesswoman in the women’s accessories business and is 32 years old, three years younger than Dylon.

The girl is such a fan of the singer that at Carnival 2020 she dressed up as “Musa do Verão”, with a plaque and everything (see below), and even tagged Dylon in the publication.

Mayra Wenzel is Felipe Dylon's girlfriend
Mayra Wenzel is Felipe Dylon’s girlfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The businesswoman has several photos with the singer in the past, when they were both teenagers. The two became close during the pandemic and live an airlift romance, as she lives in São Paulo, and he in Rio.

Felipe Dylon gives guitar, voice and guitar lessons on the web: ‘Very happy’

Ney Latorraca’s partner for 27 years, Edi Botelho slept 50 days in hospital with the actor so he wouldn’t die

Felipe Dylon walks with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel, in a mall in Rio
Felipe Dylon walks with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel, in a mall in Rio Photo: Extra
Felipe Dylon walks with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel, in a mall in Rio
Felipe Dylon walks with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel, in a mall in Rio Photo: Extra
Mayra Wenzel is a Felipe Dylon fan and met the singer in 2003
Mayra Wenzel is a Felipe Dylon fan and met the singer in 2003 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Felipe Dylon walks with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel, in a mall in Rio
Felipe Dylon walks with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel, in a mall in Rio Photo: Extra
Mayra Wenzel is a Felipe Dylon fan and met the singer in 2003
Mayra Wenzel is a Felipe Dylon fan and met the singer in 2003 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Felipe Dylon with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel
Felipe Dylon with his girlfriend, Mayra Wenzel Photo: Extra and Reproduction/Instagram

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Aide to Hungary’s Prime Minister Resigns After Orbán’s ‘Nazi’ Speech | World

A member of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s inner circle resigned after the prime minister …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved