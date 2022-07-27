Felipe Dylon strolls through a mall in Rio with his girlfriend, a fan of the singer for 19 years

Felipe Dylon was photographed walking with his “Musa do Verão” in a mall in the South Zone of Rio. His girlfriend is Mayra Wenzel, a fan of the singer, who he met 19 years ago, when he was at the height of his career.

The romance came to light in September last year and is still going strong. Mayra is a businesswoman in the women’s accessories business and is 32 years old, three years younger than Dylon.

The girl is such a fan of the singer that at Carnival 2020 she dressed up as “Musa do Verão”, with a plaque and everything (see below), and even tagged Dylon in the publication.

Mayra Wenzel is Felipe Dylon’s girlfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The businesswoman has several photos with the singer in the past, when they were both teenagers. The two became close during the pandemic and live an airlift romance, as she lives in São Paulo, and he in Rio.

