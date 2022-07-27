Felipe Neto regrets the absence of an invitation and nominations

Felipe Neto vented about the lack of nominations and an invitation to MTV Miaw 2022. The awards were recorded yesterday, in São Paulo.

The influencer said he was happy for the award and the friends who were “pop” but sad after MTV “pretended it didn’t exist”.

“[Estou] not understanding why MTV decided to pretend I don’t exist after I refused to host the 2021 Meow. I wasn’t even invited to go this year. From invited to present to banned,” he wrote on his Twitter account, closed to followers.

“I have 4 MIAW trophies, including a Meow Icon. I’m still one of the biggest winners,” he said.

The YouTuber stated that he declined the invitation to present the award last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“After that, MTV banned me from everything, for some kind of tantrum, they excluded me from all nominations in 2021. And this year, unbelievably, they excluded me from all nominations and they didn’t even send me an invitation to the event”, reported Felipe Neto. .

Despite the outburst, he said he “wishes all the best” to MTV.

And may the MIAW staff get over that heartache. And let it be very clear: no one is obliged to indicate or invite me to anything. All success to MTV and the award, may it continue to pump every year and more and more revelations emerge. Felipe Neto

Other complaints

The influencer wasn’t the only one to complain about the lack of invitation to MTV Meow. On Twitter, other names — nominees for the award — also reported not being invited.

Former BBB Rízia Cerqueira, nominated for the “Black Star Rising Por Bet” category, said she was “happy as hell” thinking she would post the award’s look.

And I was nominated for mtvmiaw and was not invited lol POBI WAS HAPPY WITH HER Swearing SHE WOULD POST A WELL BLOGGER LOOK GIVING CLOSE — RÍZIA CERQUEIRA (@rizia_cerqueira) July 27, 2022

In the responses to the influencer, Marcela McGowan agreed: “here we stay [sem entender] too.” The presenter is dating singer Luiza Martins, nominated in the “Pride of the Valley” category.

Stefan Costa, nominated in the same category, also said he was not invited.

The list even grew with Raquel Real, nominated in the “Meme Master” category. “We’re going to create an award just for people who weren’t invited,” she joked.

Hey friend, I understand you so much! Here we stay too ????? — Marcela Mc Gowan (@marcelamcgowan) July 27, 2022

I share the same feeling, I wasn’t invited either.

The look was ready. — #MTVMIAWORGULHOSTEFAN- stefan costa ???? (@transboylife_) July 27, 2022

Me too! HAHAHAHA let’s create an award only with people who were not invited @rizia_cerqueira — RAQUEL REAL OFFICIAL (@raquelrealofc) July 27, 2022

Tata Estaniecki’s response about absence from MTV Meow Image: Playback/Instagram

Tata Estaniecki and Boo, presenters of “PodDelas” and nominated for the category “Double Million”, were also not invited. “We even only found out now that the event was today”, Tata replied in Instagram Stories after being questioned by a follower.

Sapa Vegana and Ellen Valias, nominated in the “Health is Ok” category, also said they were not invited, despite the nominations.

MC Sofia is gone

Who also complained about the award was MC Soffia, who was invited, but received an invitation to the dance floor, separated from other artists. She ended up leaving MTV Meow.

splash contacted MTV Brasil’s advice and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.