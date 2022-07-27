Fernanda Keulla is hospitalized with herpes zoster and warns: ”I didn’t know”

posted on 07/26/2022 19:09



According to the ‘BBB13’ winner, the disease manifested itself because of low immunity due to anxiety and stress – (credit: Reproduction / Instagram @fernandakeulla)

The presenter and former BBB Fernanda Keulla used social networks this Monday (25/7) to say that she needed to be hospitalized after receiving a diagnosis of herpes zoster.

In a post on Instagram, Fernanda Keulla shared a photo in which she appears in a bed at the Nove de Julho hospital in São Paulo. She has been hospitalized for five days.

In the publication, she talked about the manifestation of the disease and warned her followers.

“Hi guys! Disappearance from social networks and our program Galera Esporte Clube today because I’m sick. Since last Thursday I have been hospitalized for pain control due to herpes zoster. For those who don’t know, just as I didn’t know, it’s worth the alert: herpes zoster is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus in the body. Chickenpox is the chickenpox virus (which I caught in childhood) that incubates in the nerve,” he began.

According to the winner of BBB13the disease manifested itself because of low immunity resulting from anxiety and stress.

“Due to a low immunity in my body, anxiety, stress, the chickenpox virus was reactivated, causing me severe pain (unbearable) and blisters on my skin. It’s been 5 days in the hospital and after being discharged I will continue the treatment at home. thank all the staff at the Nove de Julho hospital, my infectious disease specialist Dr. Matias and Bruno Nogueira concierge who did everything for me. I count on your prayers and patience. In Jesus name, I’ll be back soon. With love, Nanda” , he added.



