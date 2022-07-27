FGTS profit: Caixa starts to distribute; learn to consult – 07/26/2022 – Market

Caixa Econômica Federal began distributing the 2021 profit from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). In all, R$ 13.2 billion will be paid to 106.7 million workers.

The distribution index will be 0.02748761 over the existing balance in the account on December 31, 2021. This means that for every R$100, R$2.75 must be credited to the account.

How to make the FGTS 2021 consultation

The query to find out how much you will receive in your FGTS account is made in the Guarantee Fund application. In the statement, the information will be as “AC Cred Distr Result Base Year 12/2021”. Soon after will come the distributed value.

Open or update the FGTS app Click on “Sign in to the app” Enter CPF and go to “Next”; then enter your password and click “Login” Click on the images requested by the app to confirm that you are not a robot On the home page, below, go to “My FGTS” On the next page, all the Guarantee Fund accounts will appear; to know the amount deposited in each one, click on each account; they appear in the following order: first, the current or last company you worked for; then the others Go to “View extract” Then, the information “AC Cred Distr Result Base Year 12/2021” will appear with the amount distributed It is possible to generate a PDF; for this, go to “Generate PDF Extract”, on the left, in orange In the PDF, information about the distribution of profits appears only at the end of the last sheet; scroll the bar to check the data

When to withdraw money?

The results obtained in 2021 were BRL 13.3 billion. 99% will be distributed, the highest volume since 2017, when the money began to be paid to shareholders.

The withdrawal of amounts is not immediate and can only be done if the worker fits into one of the 16 situations of FGTS release, such as retirement, dismissal without just cause or for the purchase of their own home, for example.

HOW MUCH THE WORKER CAN RECEIVE, IN BRL

Amount in FGTS Amount to be received (rounded off)

100 2.75

500 13.74

1,000 27.49

2,000 54.98

3,000 82.46

4,000 109.95

5,000 137.44

6,000 164.93

7,000 192.41

8,000 219.90

9,000 247.39

10,000 274.88

20,000 549.75

30,000 824.63

40,000 1,099.50

50,000 1,374.38

60,000 1,649.26

70,000 1,924.13

80,000 2,199.01

90,000 2,473.88

100,000 2,748.76

110,000 3,023.64

120,000 3,298.51

130,000 3,573.39

140,000 3,848.27

150,000 4,123.14

160,000 4,398.02

170,000 4,672.89

180,000 4,947.77

190,000 5,222.65

200,000 5,497.52







Payment was advanced

By law, the FGTS profit is deposited until August 31 of the following year. But, by decision of the Board of Trustees of the Guarantee Fund, at a meeting held last Friday (22), payment is being advanced in 2022.

The meeting took place to present the balance of the FGTS for 2021, with approval of the accounts and resolution on the distribution of profit. The idea of ​​paying the amounts in advance came from José Aguiar, from Abecip (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities).

According to a representative of Caixa, which is responsible for distributing the amounts, the advance could be made as soon as the resolution with the release of the profit was published, which occurred this Monday (25).

The resolution provides that the FGTS operating agent, that is, Caixa, must adopt measures so that the linked accounts with right receive the credits until August 31, 2022.

WHO IS RIGHT TO FGTS PROFIT?

All workers with accounts linked to the FGTS, whether active or inactive, are entitled to receive the previous year’s profit. Payment is made until August 31 of each year, for those who had a balance on December 31 of the base year. Although provided for in a law of May 1990, the distribution of profit was regulated and began to take effect only in 2017.