Financial education and investment platform accuses competitor of being behind anonymous video

The Traders Club accused Empiricus of being the author of a video with insinuations of crimes against the market allegedly committed by TC. The PF investigates

247 – The leader Pedro Albuquerque, president of Traders Club (TC), a financial education and investment platform, accused his competitor Empiricus of being the author of a video that circulates on the internet with insinuations of crimes against the financial market allegedly committed by TC. The video, distributed on WhatsApp groups on June 28, showed a woman in clown makeup saying that the TC manipulates stocks on the Stock Exchange. “There’s still a lot to come,” she said. Without presenting evidence, the woman talks about 17 alleged cases of harassment and asked if there was a gang rape of a former employee inside the TC headquarters, who asked the Federal Police to investigate the video.

According to information published this Tuesday (26) by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, from the closing of the market on June 27, the day before the video began to circulate, until this Monday (25), the shares of TC traded on the Stock Exchange decreased by 45%, which represented a loss of approximately R$1 billion in market value for the TC, currently valued at approximately R$1.1 billion.

On July 8, the Traders Club asked the PF to investigate the authorship of the video. The company did not directly accuse Empiricus, but said an October last year report produced by the competitor recommending the sale of TC shares “appears to have served as a backdrop” for the video.

Empiricus and TC compete for subscribers to their financial analysis and education services for individuals, a segment of the Stock Exchange that increased 56% and reached 5 million participants in 2021.

