Find out HERE which city has the cheapest gasoline in Brazil

The research carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), between July 17th and 23rd, points out which Brazilian city drivers are paying the cheapest per liter of Gasoline.

The survey identified that residents of the municipality of Passos, in the southwest of Minas Gerais, are spending less to fill the tank. A liter of gasoline was found being sold there at R$5.09. already the ethanol It is considered the cheapest in the state, with a sale price of R$ 3.79.

The city of Passos also has the highest average price in the country, with a value of R$ 5.28. The municipality is second only to the capital of Amapá, Macapá. There, the oil derivative has an average price of R$ 5.26.

When considering the average general price, the average price of gasoline measured by the ANP reached R$ 5.89. To reach this number, 5,548 establishments were consulted.

ICMS cut

Gasoline prices varied by R$5.09 and R$5.79 in surveys carried out at 8 gas stations in the municipality of Passos (MG).

One of the reasons for the drop was the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which went from 31% to 18% in the state. The government also reduced to 18% the value of the tax levied on electricity.

Adding to other states, the average price of regular gasoline in Brazil was:

Minimum: BRL 5.09;

BRL 5.09; Medium: BRL 5.89;

BRL 5.89; Maximum: BRL 7.75.

Average price of gasoline by states

See below the average value of the price of gasoline by the federative units for the week of July 17 to 23:

Average price // minimum // maximum per state



Acre – BRL 6.14 // BRL 5.88 // BRL 6.95;

Alagoas – BRL 5.92 // BRL 5.74 // BRL 6.89;

Amapá – BRL 5.27 // BRL 5.12 // BRL 5.79;

Amazonas – BRL 6.06 // BRL 5.89 // BRL 7.60;

Bahia – BRL 6.21 // BRL 5.39 // BRL 6.89;

Ceará – BRL 6.13 // BRL 5.69 // BRL 7.05;

Federal District – BRL 5.62 // BRL 5.37 // BRL 6.68;

Espírito Santo – BRL 5.97 // BRL 5.48 // BRL 6.99;

Goiás – BRL 5.66 // BRL 5.24 // BRL 6.22;

Maranhão – BRL 6.24 // BRL 5.68 // BRL 7.49;

Mato Grosso – BRL 5.90 // BRL 5.39 // BRL 6.75;

Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 5.54 // BRL 5.24 // BRL 6.40;

Minas Gerais – BRL 5.76 // BRL 5.09 // BRL 6.39;

Pará – BRL 5.96 // BRL 5.39 // BRL 7.75;

Paraíba – BRL 5.80 // BRL 5.67 // BRL 6.20;

Paraná – BRL 5.78 // BRL 5.39 // BRL 6.99;

Pernambuco – BRL 6.20 // BRL 5.69 // BRL 7.43;

Piauí – BRL 6.21 // BRL 5.80 // BRL 6.98;

Rio de Janeiro – BRL 5.98 // BRL 5.29 // BRL 6.81;

Rio Grande do Norte – BRL 6.35 // BRL 6.24 // BRL 6.59;

Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 5.80 // BRL 5.36 // BRL 6.78;

Roraima – BRL 6.25 // BRL 6.25 // BRL 6.26;

Santa Catarina – BRL 5.82 // BRL 5.29 // BRL 6.29;

Sergipe – BRL 5.76 // BRL 5.67 // BRL 6.28;

Tocantins – BRL 6.17 // BRL 5.85 // BRL 6.49.

Source: National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP)