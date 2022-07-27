Find out if you can withdraw any amount

Many people may be in need of extra money at this time of high inflation and rising price of basic items that the country is going through. In this way, remembering that you have forgotten values ​​that can be redeemed can represent extra money, which can be used to balance the month’s accounts.

Today, there is a large amount in PIS/Pasep funds and also in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Therefore, the Caixa Econômica Federal bank is the institution responsible for releasing the consultation of values. If the person has any account, he can withdraw.

Forgotten PIS/Pasep values

The PIS/Pasep (Social Integration Program and Public Servant Asset Formation Program) are two measures that allow workers to make tax and tax contributions. With the amounts paid it is possible to cover the amounts of salary bonuses, unemployment insurance, among others.

Thus, many people have forgotten values ​​in their PIS/Pasep accounts and, now, there will be the possibility of withdrawing the resources if the person wants to. The resources refer to the salary bonuses for the base years of 2019 and 2020.

To be entitled to receive the amount, you must meet the following requirements: the first of them is to have performed work activities in the above reference years, for a minimum period of 30 days, as well as to have received an average salary of at most 2 minimum wages.

Other requirements include having PIS/Pasep registration for at least 5 years and that the data is correctly entered in the e-Social or RAIS, attribution of the employer.

To consult and find out if there are values ​​to be redeemed, interested parties have some options. One of them is to call 158 and talk to Central Alô Trabalho.

On the other hand, it is also possible through the Digital Work Card application, available for download through the following link: https://bityli.com/NdhrOJ.

FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal

In addition, another possibility of having amounts available for withdrawal concerns the FGTS account. However, not all workers will be able to withdraw, but those who signed up for the birthday withdrawal and were born between the months of May and July.

At first, the amounts can range from R$50 to up to R$2,900, depending on how much the worker has saved into an account.

However, it is important to highlight that the birthday withdrawal modality is an option for the worker. However, if he chooses to adhere to it, the right to the traditional withdrawal withdrawal is lost, in the event of an episode of dismissal without just cause. In this situation, only the termination fine of 40% remains.

