Find out who is Simone Tebet, likely name of the MDB to Planalto

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) is 52 years old, is from Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, and should be confirmed this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) as the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, amid polarization of the acronym for Lula and Bolsonaro.

The senator, graduated in law, began her political career in 2003 as a state representative. From 2005 to 2010 she was mayor of her hometown for 2 terms. She left office to be deputy governor of MS. She is the daughter of former Senate President Ramez Tebet, who died in 2006.

From 2013 to 2014, Tebet was government secretary until, in 2015, she was sworn in as senator of the Republic. She won the elections for the Upper House in 2014 with 52.61% of the valid votes in the state.

In the Senate, Tebet was the first woman to be president of the main committee of the House, the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice). During the pandemic, she was one of the most critical of the government of Jair Bolsonaro during the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid.

In an interview with Power 360at the time, the senator said that the commission’s report would be a “very strong” factor for an impeachment against President Jair Bolsonaro.

“I understand that we already have enough elements of a crime of responsibility to open an impeachment process against the president in the Chamber of Deputies”declared the senator in 2021.

Despite the critical tone, accentuated during and after the pandemic, Tebet supported several of the main government agendas. He voted in favor of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of Bondades and the minimum wage for nurses more recently. Before, she voted in favor of pension reform, in the 1st year of the Bolsonaro government.

In these cases, the 1st increased benefits such as Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, in addition to creating a voucher for truck drivers. The 2nd placed in the Magna Carta the right of nurses and midwives to have a salary floor defined by law.

In 2021, Tebet was the 1st woman to run for Senate Presidency. It started as the name of the MDB, the biggest bench in the House, but after its defeat was imminent, the acronym withdrew its official support. He lost to Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who had 58 votes, against 21 for the senator.

The following year, Tebet was the 1st senator to assume the leadership of the women’s bench of the Casa Alta, created on March 9. She passed the baton to senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), now tipped to be vice president on a 100% female ticket to the Planalto.

3rd way and campaign

Since the STF annulled processes and returned political rights to former President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in March 2021, members of political parties, organizations and social movements have tried to create a name to combat the polarization between PT and PT. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Several names entered the dispute throughout 2021, but the choice was left for 2022. The uncertainty this year, which lasted for months with disagreements, splits of parties and withdrawals, comes to an end this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) with the officialization of Simone Tebet’s candidacy and only 3 parties united in this group: MDB, PSDB and Citizenship.

In 8 presidential elections, no 3rd way was successful in Brazil. In 1989, for example, the left split and lost the election. Lula (PT) and Brizola (PDT) were in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, defeated by Fernando Collor (PRN). The option of 3rd way of center did not exist in all disputes.

To be the candidate of the group, Tebet left names like former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and toucans João Doria and Eduardo Leite along the way.

During the pre-campaign, the emedebista focused her speech on being an option to the polarization of Lula and Bolsonaro. The government program must have a primary focus on fighting poverty. This theme would be divided into attention to early childhood and expansion of social programs.

The person responsible for the program is former Rio Grande do Sul governor Germano Rigotto, who ruled Rio Grande do Sul from 2003 to 2007. He has also been state and federal deputy for the Rio Grande do Sul MDB.

Within Tebet’s campaign, the idea is that the program will be liberal in the economy and progressive in other areas. Speech that meets the criticisms made by the pre-candidate to the extremes. It is said that the senator would have a kind of “conciliatory presidentialism”.

Another topic that has been addressed by the senator is the valorization of women. She even said that “women vote for women”. She stated that, if elected, her ministry will be parity, that is, she will have the same number of men and women.

“Women vote for women because the woman who is successful, who empowers herself, pulls other women up. Today, women vote for women. In the past, what we didn’t have was opportunity“, he declared.

disagreements in the party

Even in pre-campaign, Tebet remains stagnant in voter intention polls. Tebet scored 3% in the last two rounds of PowerDate. Previously, its highest score had been 1%. It is now betting on the beginning of the campaign on radio and TV to grow.

This was one of the arguments for emedebistas from the wing that supports former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to try to suspend the convention at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The main articulator of this movement was Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). On Tuesday (July 26), Court Minister Edson Fachin denied the request.

On July 18, party members from 11 Federation Units declared their support for former President Lula for the Planalto Palace, still in the 1st round.

After that, on Tuesday (July 19), MDB leaders in 19 states ratified their support for Simone Tebet’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. Here’s the full text (99 KB).

After the defeat in Justice, the understanding among those discontented with the senator’s candidacy is of conformity. There would be nothing more to question to try to postpone the convention. The idea of ​​the Lulas would be to pave the way for Lula to win in the 1st round. The party, which released state agreements, also has cadres that support Jair Bolsonaro.

indefinite vice

The definition of number 2 of Tebet’s ticket is in charge of the PSDB-Cidadania federation. The main candidate until then was Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE). He, however, has shown signs in recent weeks that he may not run for office in October.

He has shown resistance to participating in the election and his name has lost strength behind the scenes, while the idea of ​​a pure slate of women formed with fellow senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) has returned to discussions.

In a note released by his press office, Tasso Jereissati did not withdraw his name from a possible vice vacancy, but also did not confirm that he will occupy the chair. He said he will stand by Tebet’s side regardless of the decision.

“I was one of the first to express my enthusiasm for Simone’s candidacy. I think it’s a very well-prepared candidacy, and it’s capable of uniting Brazil. However, the definition of the vice depends on a series of conversations and internal understandings of political and electoral meaning, in which the final purpose will be to find what is best for the candidacy. Whatever the decision, I will be on her side.”