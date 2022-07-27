First hearing between Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus ends without agreement

The long novel between Mason’s Glove and Allan Jesus promises to yield new chapters. This Tuesday, the first hearing of the case took place, and the THROW! obtained information that the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

+ Possible Croatia shirt is revealed: check out leaked or released kits for the World Cup

In the audience, Allan Jesus kept the order of BRL 20 million. In counterproposal, Luva’s lawyers offered to pay for all of the businessman’s rights and demanded that Allan waive the fine. The proposal was not accepted, and no agreement was eventually made.

There is still no timetable for the next hearing in the case. Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus have been fighting a legal fight since the influencer’s breakup with the businessman. The soap opera has generated a lot of repercussion in recent weeks and continues to be commented on by internet users on social networks.

+ Know the salary of Glove de Pedreiro and see details of the new contract with Falcão’s company

With 18 million followers, Luva is a social media phenomenon and has been providing a lot of entertainment for the Brazilian people in recent months. With the support of thousands of fans across the country, the influencer hopes to resolve the imbroglio with Allan Jesus and focus on the future of his career.