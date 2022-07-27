Five-year-old boy dresses up as Chucky and scares neighbors in the US | World

Abhishek Pratap 34 seconds ago News Comments Off on Five-year-old boy dresses up as Chucky and scares neighbors in the US | World 0 Views

Some residents of the city of Pinson, in the state of Alabama (USA), went through a delicate situation earlier this July.

A 5-year-old boy went out on the city streets dressed in the costume of the Chucky doll, known for the film saga “Killer’s Toy”.

Jackson Reed caught the attention of a resident who was passing by at the time. She photographed the child and posted it on her social media saying: “Dear parents with Chucky costumed son in Pinson, get your son! I almost had a heart attack.”

Jackson Reed, a 5-year-old boy, dressed up as Chucky and scared some neighbors in Pinson (USA) – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Britnee Reed, Jackson’s mother, told local TV station WHDN that she was working when a colleague showed her the photos and said, “That would just as easily be your son.”

Britnee would have seen it, approached it and realized that it was indeed her son.

“He dresses in different costumes during the week. He loves to make people laugh,” said the boy’s mother.

Jackson Reed, a 5-year-old boy, dressed up as Chucky and scared some neighbors in Pinson (USA) – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Englishman kills wife hours after getting married and puts her body in a suitcase

A man killed his wife hours after they were married and packed her body in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved