Five-year-old boy dresses up as Chucky and terrifies small US town

Chucky, the famous killer toy of the 80’s, has always scared a lot of people in movies and on TV, and now he’s also playing horror in real life. A 5-year-old boy, named Jackson Reed, dressed up as the character, including a hideous mask, and walked through the streets of Pinson, a small town in the state of Alabama, USA.

Of course, the prank generated a huge repercussion after a woman passing by the place took photos and videos and posted them on Facebook. “I thought I was hallucinating,” Kendra Walden told Today Parents. “As we got closer, we saw that it was real. We were very scared and screamed a lot,” added Kendra, who was with others in her vehicle.





Kendra said that when she saw Chucky walking, she turned the car around to get closer. So the boy took off the mask quickly and then put it back on. “That’s when we were able to get the pictures done,” she explained. Kendra even made a plea on her Facebook page: “Dear parents of the little boy dressed as Chucky in Pinson: FIND YOUR SON… I almost had a heart attack.”





Kendra’s post on the social network quickly went viral and reached thousands of people. One of them was Jackson’s mother, Britnee Reed, who even commented on the post. She was working and her son had stayed with his grandmother, who was watching him in the street. Britnee told local TV, WHDN, that Jackson “is just like that. He wears a lot of different costumes throughout the week.”

That Jackson is naughty, huh?! And it’s not even Halloween!