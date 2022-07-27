Flagpoles are released by Justice in the stadiums of So Paulo after 26 years

The Court of Justice of São Paulo granted this Tuesday permission for the entry of flags with poles and supports in football stadiums, the famous flagpoles, traditional in football for several decades. Artifacts have been banned in sports centers in the state of São Paulo since 1996.

According to the decision, the right is conditioned to the intention of “festive and friendly demonstration” provided for in the Fan Statute and shall be governed by the guidelines of the Military Police of the State of São Paulo.

The decision by Judge Fabrício Reali Zia came in response to the representation of the Police Station for Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes (Drade) regarding the possibility of controlled entry of these flags into stadiums.

When analyzing the issue, the magistrate highlighted that the Fan Statute, a federal law that allows the entry of flag poles and supports into stadiums, suspended the effectiveness of a previous state law that prohibited the entry of paraphernalia.

“The spirit of the Law in allowing Brazilian cultural leisure, without neglecting safety, is to grant authorization for the entry of fans carrying flags, a right that is conditioned to the intention of festive and friendly manifestation,” wrote Reali Zia.

The entry of flags must follow the guidelines of the Military Police, which will specify the material, maximum size, quantity, specific sector for use and other criteria to be defined. The decision can be appealed.

The supporters had already pleaded for this return a few years ago, receiving favorable opinions. Several other states allow the entry of flagpoles, such as Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. In the case of Corinthians, for example, they were only used outside the stadiums and on occasions as open training without PM supervision.

