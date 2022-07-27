Flamengo does not release Maracanã to Vasco, who will file a lawsuit

In recent days, Vasco asked the consortium that manages Maracanã for the right to use the stadium against Chapecoense, on Sunday (31), for Série B, in a game that will mark the debut of forward Alex Teixeira. However, this Tuesday (26), Flamengo, the consortium’s licensee, denied the release. Now, Cruzmaltino will sue justice.

The justification given by Severiano Braga, CEO of Maracanã, was the condition of the lawn, in addition to citing the fact that Flamengo’s last two games took place in Brasília precisely to prioritize the quality of the lawn. The information was given by the GE and confirmed by the report of the UOL Esporte.

In the midst of this, Vasco goes to court once again to obtain an injunction with authorization to play at Maracanã. The situation is similar to what happened in the game against Sport and the São Januário club had a positive signal and played the match in the stadium. The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, explained the situation, but avoided the controversy over justice.

“That’s not me (legal), it’s with the Maracanã consortium, which listens to us on the matter. Yesterday, Mário and I talked with the consortium. We have a very clear technical position, we have reports that prove that when there are two games in a row deeply damages the lawn. We withdrew our games as soon as we could. This was done to recover the lawn”, he said before continuing:

“We have a technical guiding principle and it will be highly harmful for the pitch to have two games in a row. This is the reason that the consortium refused Vasco, but opened the possibility for Vasco to play in other games. an option, and eventually we will evaluate the evolution of Flamengo and Fluminense in the competitions. Our objective is not to prevent Vasco from playing, but we want to have priority”, concluded the red-black representative.

In addition to requesting for the game against Chape, Vasco sought Flamengo proposing an agreement to play twice more until the end of the year, with the dates being a consensus between Vasco, Flamengo and Fluminense.