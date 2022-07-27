Flamengo has a verbal agreement with midfielder Oscar | Venetian column



Oscar is verbally agreed with Flamengo – Disclosure

Published 07/26/2022 14:20 | Updated 07/26/2022 15:50

Rio – Flamengo reached a verbal agreement with midfielder Oscar, from Shanghai Port. The athlete’s staff was in Rio de Janeiro recently, and negotiated directly with the vice president of football, Marcos Braz. The player is even in Brazil to monitor his wife’s pregnancy. The information was obtained from journalist Lucas Pedrosa.

Now, Giuliano Bertolucci, Oscar’s manager, will turn his strength to try to release with the Chinese team. If Shanghai Port is released, and the negotiation takes place, the tendency is for the 30-year-old midfielder to sign a loan contract with Flamengo until the end of this year.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Flamengo, other teams such as São Paulo and Internacional were interested in hiring Oscar. However, the midfielder’s preference is to return to Brazil to play for Rubro-Negro.

Oscar was marked by his time at Chelsea, England. The player was also constantly seen in the Brazilian national team, and he even scored the only goal for Felipão’s team in the 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup. Last season, playing for Shanghai Port, Oscar came in on the field in 25 opportunities, scored five goals and provided 16 assists for his teammates.