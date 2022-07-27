Flamengo has advantage, but waits for Chinese release by Oscar

Flamengo remains interested in hiring Oscar and knows financially how much it can pay for the Brazilian from Shanghai Port, from China. Although Corinthians is also keeping an eye on the situation, Fla has the advantage and would be a more likely destination if there is indeed a transfer. At this moment, however, Rubro-Negro is waiting for a green light.

That’s because Oscar wants to leave, in a negotiation at least until November, and the view behind the scenes is that there will be no difficulty in reaching an agreement between club and player. But the biggest hurdle has not been overcome so far: the release of the Chinese to a loan deal. The player would even like to be in Rio de Janeiro, but was advised not to do so in the midst of negotiations.

Fla adopts a posture similar to the negotiation by Guillermo Varela, from Dinamo Moscow, who activated a clause in FIFA to suspend his contract with the Russian club. Faced with the release of the athlete, Flamengo would advance quickly.

As the deadline for entries in the Copa do Brasil ends today (26), if Oscar is indeed hired, he would be a reinforcement in Flamengo to play the final stretch of Libertadores (the quarterfinals against Corinthians start next week) and the second round. of the Brasileirão. Registration for the quarter-finals ends this Saturday (30th) and then opens only on August 27th for eventual semi-finals of the continental competition.

At age 30, Oscar has been at Shanghai Port for six seasons. He was signed from Chelsea in 2017. Before, in his home country, he represented São Paulo, where he was revealed, and Internacional.

