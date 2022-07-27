‘Flamengo will buy land from the old gasometer to build a stadium’, says Landim

President Rodolfo Landim confirmed this Tuesday (26) that Flamengo is in talks with Caixa Econômica Federal to make possible the acquisition of the land of the old gasometer, in the Porto Maravilha area, in Rio de Janeiro.

Landim told journalist Rodrigo Mattos, from UOL, that Flamengo is talking to the Federal Government about the feasibility of the deal. The president Rubro-Negro said: “The news is real. Flamengo has already been talking to the city hall, to the federal government, has been talking to Caixa Econômica Federal.”

Read More: Flamengo denies and Vasco gives up playing at Maracanã against Chapecoense

Flamengo’s idea is to make it possible to purchase the land and build the Flamengo stadium, an old demand from the fans. The site of the former gasometer is considered ideal for its location and transport options. The stadium would be next to the Novo Rio bus station, close to Santos Dumont and Galeão airports and easily accessible from Rio de Janeiro’s expressways.

To UOL, Rodolfo Landim said that Flamengo will have to buy the land. There will be no donation or any other form of use. In a good mood, Landim answered if the club would have to buy the land: “Of course, of course. Unless you buy it and give it to me.” Landim did not reveal whether there is already a value determined for the land of 116 thousand square meters.

Flamengo awaits Maracanã bid

In addition to considering the construction of its own stadium, Flamengo awaits the launch of the public notice for the long-term bid for Maracanã. The club wants to have more control over the use of the stadium and not be forced to cede the Maracanã to other teams in Rio as stated in the current contract.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.