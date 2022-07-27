Fluminense releases ticket information for the game against Fortaleza

Fluminense enters the field next Thursday, at 8:30 pm, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Face Fortaleza, in Castelão, and tickets for the tricolor fans are already on sale. Through its official website, the green, white and maroon club released the information. Check out:

– Tickets cost R$ 80 (full price) and R$ 40 (half price);

– The online sale will be carried out in box officevirtual.com. Upon entering the site, you must register to proceed with the purchase;

– Access to the stadium for fans who buy tickets online will be via QR Code.

– Fluminense fans will be located in the Superior Norte sector and will have to access the stadium through Gate R (through Av. Alberto Craveiro);

– On the day of departure (28/07), there will be sales at Ticket Office 1 of Castelão from 16:30;

– According to state rules, it is necessary to present proof of vaccination with at least two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 for people over 18 years of age. Between 12 and 17 years, proof is valid with doses at least 15 days prior to departure date. Proof must be made at the time of purchase online or through the website. Vaccinate Now.

PARTNERS



In common agreement with the home club, Fluminense managed to get a load of free tickets to serve its members. There will be 200 tickets, 125 of which are exclusive to residents of the Northeast Region and 75 available to members from all over Brazil. The redemption will be available from 20:00 this Tuesday (26/07).

Partners in the Northeast Region can redeem a ticket for 100 points in the Sócio Futebol Experience Program. Members from other states in the country will be able to redeem a ticket for 200 points in the Sócio Futebol Experience Program. To find out how to get your ticket after redemption, click on “Redeemed” in the “Experiences” tab of the website nense.com.br and check all the information.

ATTENTION! The redeemed tickets must be picked up by the members on the day of the match (Thursday, 07/28), at Ticket Office 1 of Castelão, from 18:00 to 20:00.