Food stamps may undergo an unusual change this year

In the current market, food stamps are provided to workers through cards, such as credit cards, through which companies deposit the amount related to this benefit on a monthly basis. The cards started to work as a substitute for the food tickets previously used. Currently, the idea of cash food stamp, as a way of conceiving greater autonomy to those who receive it.

The importance of food stamps:

Food is directly responsible for the good performance of the body and mind. Keeping their diet, the individual can have a better quality of life, and thus be more productive, obtaining better performances. One way to guarantee this budget for food is the food stamp itself.

Thus, this is a benefit that should be intended only for the purchase of food products in accredited establishments. In the current system, there is a form of control – in most cases – to seek to avoid trading resources.

In this way, if ways to use the food stamp are found, deviating from its original purpose, those responsible may suffer severe punishment, including payment of a fine that can reach 50 thousand reais.

However, with the new change proposed by the MP, the form of payment of the benefit may change this system, by changing the way in which the payment of the benefit is made.

The Provisional Measure

This change concerns Provisional Measure 1,108, edited on March 25, 2022, whose rapporteur is Deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva (SD-SP). According to the proposition of the deputy known as Paulinho da Força, there is the possibility of changing the way in which the food stamp is received, so that the beneficiaries can receive it in cash.

The objective would be to ensure that the benefit is used in the best possible way by the worker himself. Because of this, the deputy tries to negotiate the disclosure of the text in the plenary as soon as possible.

To access the content of the Provisional Measure and its proposed amendments in full or follow their progress, access the website of the National Congress.

