For an unprecedented title, São Paulo needs to ‘exorcise the ghost of Wednesday’

One of the few big teams that never won the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo bet all its chips on this year’s edition to be able to win a title this season. In addition to the prestige, there are the large sums and prizes paid in the competition. To get there, however, Tricolor will need an old ghost known to them: the quarterfinals.

In the history of São Paulo’s failures in the biggest national knockout stage, nothing is worse for the Morumbi team than the quarterfinals. With 11 mistakes, it is the phase in which the team was eliminated the most and exactly where the duel with América-MG begins in the first leg at 20h (GMT) this Thursday (28), at home.

In all, São Paulo fell four other times in the round of 16 and semi-final. And so far only one final, in 2000, lost to Cruzeiro.

And it was exactly at this stage that Tricolor fell last year, when it ended up being eliminated by Fortaleza.

Remember below Tricolor’s stumbles on Wednesdays:

1990 – Criciúma

In the first edition that São Paulo played in the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor lost to Criciúma in the quarterfinals. After losing the first leg by 2 to 0, it won the return by 1 to 0, but ended up leaving the tournament.

1993 – Cruise

Another Copa do Brasil that São Paulo left at this stage. This time, the tormentor was Cruzeiro, who won the first leg by 2 to 1 and drew 2 to 2 on the return.

1995 – Guild

Once again São Paulo came out at this stage of the knockout stage. Now, Grêmio eliminated Tricolor. A 1-1 tie in the first leg and the victory of the South team by 2-0, eliminated São Paulo.

1998 – Vasco

Another elimination, this time for Vasco. The Maltese cross won the return by 4-3, after drawing in the first leg by 1-1.

1999 – Botafogo

This time, elimination went to Glorioso. The first leg was 1-1, but on the way back, Tricolor lost 3-1 and left the tournament.

2001 – Guild

Tricolor was eliminated by the Gauchos after losing both matches. On the way out, 2-1 and on the way back, 4-3.

2003 – Goiás

The Tricolor was eliminated by the goal away from home. There were two draws, in Goiânia, 0 to 0 and in Morumbi, 1 to 1.

2011 – Avail

After almost ten years without playing in the tournament, São Paulo was eliminated by Leão. Won the first leg 1-0, but lost the return 3-1.

2021 – Fortress

Another elimination, this time for the Pici Lion. In the first leg, São Paulo opened 2 to 0 at Morumbi, but let the draw take away. On the way back, the 3-1 defeat at Castelão took the team out of the tournament.