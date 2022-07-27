For ex-Health ministers, government fails to combat monkeypox – 07/27/2022

The technical leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) that deals with monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, declared yesterday that the situation of the disease in Brazil is “very worrying”. Among the risk factors, she mentioned the low level of testing, the underreporting of cases and the gigantism of the territory. For three former ministers of Health heard by the column, there is another major cause for concern: the government’s poor performance in combating the disease.

For the former Minister of Health in the government Dilma Rousseff Alexandre Padilha, currently a deputy for the PT in São Paulo, the federal health authorities are taking too long to react. “After the human tragedy of covid-19, Brazil has been ashamed of this new public health emergency”, criticizes Padilha. “Until now, the Ministry of Health has not carried out an orientation campaign for the population, it has not produced any process for the qualification of professionals, it has not brought together research institutions that can guide the population and set up the surveillance, testing and notification network”.

He also complains that the ministry has not even taken action with the countries of South America, contradicting the leadership role that Brazil has always had in dealing with major public health emergencies. In addition, it warns of the dismantling of the permanent health care network, the family health strategy and surveillance networks in the country. “Brazil needs to lead again and be respected in the world for facing emergency situations in public health, as we have been in other periods”, says Padilha.

For Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who headed the Health Ministry at the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro government, there is a lack of information on the part of the ministry at several points. “For doctors to think about the disease, testing, the speed of propagation, treatment parameters and care protocols, the possible use of vaccines, possible campaigns to the public about contagion, prevention, etc.”, he analyzes. “Primary care is the great weapon in these moments of new diseases with potential for an outbreak”.

Mandetta highlights the need for technical notes to community agents with community language, to nursing technicians, nurses and doctors of the family health teams as well. “Providing hospital beds for isolation and referral hospitals with professionals from IPD (infectious diseases). In short, it is necessary to measure the risks and take measures. Silence can be the greatest danger for people”.

José Gomes Temporão, who was Minister of Health under Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, complains about the lack of guidance for the population. “The position of the Ministry of Health remains lukewarm, fragile and lacking in transparency, and does not send a clear message to society about what the strategy will be here in the country”, he observes. “If they’re doing something, it’s not being widely reported and that’s a key issue when it comes to a new disease: transparent communication and information.”