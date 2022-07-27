For Petrobras summit, there is no way to anticipate dividend as the government wants – 07/26/2022

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business

It will not be easy for the government to see the request for Petrobras, BNDES, Banco do Brasil and Caixa to advance part of next year’s dividends to balance spending on the PEC of R$ 41 billion. The management of Banco do Brasil has already warned that there is no way to answer. In addition, members of Petrobras’ Board of Directors also consider it technically unfeasible to do what the government wants.

“How are we going to calculate the company’s profit until the end of the year? In addition, deciding what percentage of dividends to shareholders depends on the General Assembly”, one of the participants in the Petrobras summit told the column, on condition of anonymity.

Petrobras already pays dividends quarterly. The second quarter balance sheet will be released on Thursday (28) and payment will be made in August. Third-quarter dividends will only be paid in November.

“The third quarter has started now, how can you anticipate?”, asks another member of the oil company’s board.

On the possibility of the new president of the state-owned company, Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, breaking the protocol and trying to advance the payment of dividends, one of the company’s technicians responds: “It can’t, there’s no balance. .

