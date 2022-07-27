“Forbidden” dress, bikini and more Juliette looks

Juliette is on vacation in Spain. She sang in the concert “Nos, a Gente”, tour of Gilberto Gil’s family in Barcelona and revealed that she was barred from the Sagrada Família church, by Gaudí, for wearing a transparent dress. She is now in Ibiza, where she enjoys a beach.







Juliette Freire (Reproduction/Instagram/@juliette) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

Even without posting all the travel looks she took in her suitcase, you can get an idea of ​​the BBB 21 winner’s choices on her vacation in Europe.





Juliette was right to put light looks in her suitcase, even though she had a problem with the floral, by the Cosmo brand, which costs R$258, when visiting the Catholic temple. The solution was to wear a friend’s shirt over it.

In other looks, Juliette opted for black, transparent and embellished pieces, light dresses, a red bikini with a heart-shaped top and a white shirt as a beach outfit. And, of course, the crochet and fringe dress she performed with the Gil family. Check it out and get inspired.

bikini and shirt

To enjoy a beach in Ibiza, Juliette bet on a red bikini with a heart-shaped top and glider panties, a feature that elongates the legs. The white shirt, in the second photo, is a joker piece to put in your suitcase, because it can be used both as a beach outfit and to complete basic looks. White glasses are among the trends of the moment and the golden chain used at the waist adds charm to the look. The bikini is from the Hand Lace brand. The bra costs R$ 348 and the panties, R$ 178.

Black dress with embellishments

The little black dress cannot be missing from a smart traveler’s vacation bag. And Juliette added a piece with gemstones from the brand IKI Beads, a specialist in creating embellishments to change the look of other basic pieces.

black and transparent

Also to enjoy the night, Juliette chose the double miniskirt and black cropped top. Styled by Rebeca Dantas, the pieces are from the Hand Lace brand. The butterfly skirt, a trend that comes straight from the year 2000, costs R$478. The transparent body, R$338, and the top, R$368.

light long dress

Put a Long Dress and take it in your suitcase, for summer vacations, is another synonym for fashion intelligence. The piece does not weigh much in the bag and looks great at all times of the day, from morning to night.

dress of discord

Juliette’s “forbidden dress”, with which she was prevented from entering the Sagrada Família church, is from the carioca brand Cosmo and costs R$ 258. In the description of the product on the brand’s website, there is an indication that the piece does not have a lining. It’s made of tulle with a floral print and contrasting stitching. She cannot enter the temple because of the transparency. He combined the piece with the so-called “ugly sneakers” white and half-socket.

crochet and fringes

Juliette was invited to sing in Gilberto Gil’s show with her family – “We, a Gente”, in Barcelona, ​​Spain, last week. For the presentation, she chose a dress that highlights Brazilian craftsmanship, with crochet and fringes, by Andrea Almeida, a Minas Gerais stylist who works with local artisans to create high-end luxury items. The look used by Juliette is the Luciana Dress and costs R$ 12,644. In the photo post, she wrote: “Going there to sing with the Gil family in Barcelona… do you have any idea?! What a dream! “