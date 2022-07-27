Founder of Eidos Montreal Heard Sony Wants to Buy Square Enix Tokyo

Stephane D’Astous, founder of Eidos Montreal, who left the studio in 2013, about 4 years after Square Enix bought the studio, spoke about the sale of the western business that the Japanese company maintained for more than 12 years and about possible explanations. to the astonishing low of $300 million.

D’Astous commented to GIbiz that Eidos was revealing problems in advertising and launching its games, hoping for an improvement when Square Enix bought the studios and properties, but even with the Marvel deal they couldn’t reverse a trend he describes as a train. slowly heading towards an accident.

In addition, it says that Square Enix insisted on cataloging western games as titles that systematically failed predictions, no matter how many units they sold, feeling that it lacked leadership and direction, whether from Eidos in London or Square Enix in Tokyo, which made him lose faith that things were going to get better.

Asked why Square Enix decided to sell the studios, even with the licenses from Marvel, especially for the value of 300 million, universally considered as too low for the studios and properties that were sold, D’Astous says he heard rumors about a possible sale of Square Enix itself.

“If you read between the lines, Square Enix wasn’t as dedicated as we initially expected. And there are rumors, of course, with all this merger and acquisition activity, that Sony really wants to buy Square Enix..”

“I heard rumors that Sony said they were very interested in Square Enix Tokyo, but not the rest. That’s why I think Mr. Yosuke Matsuda made it a kind of garage sale.,” comments D’Astous who in his view looks at this as a possible justification for the price.

D’Astous compared the sale to the $1.3 billion deal between Embracer and Gearbox, which has fewer properties and studios.

“They have about a thousand employees. Eidos has about a thousand. Basically they have Borderlands and others, Eidos has five times as many properties. So why four times less? I’d say there weren’t many important people interested. And that shows the health of the potential value of Eidos, unfortunately.”

According to him, the convoy was heading for an accident, but even that doesn’t justify that 300 million dollars for everything that was sold.