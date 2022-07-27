From Claudinei to Vagner Love: Sport works to regain confidence in the fight for access to Serie A | sport

The change in discourse on Ilha do Retiro became evident. A month ago, in the presentation of the then coach Lisca, the board asked for support and exposed once again the financial difficulty of the club. Now, on the other hand, he shows conviction in the team’s key turn to seek access to Serie A. A dispute reinforced by Claudinei Oliveira and Vagner Love, for the resumption of Sport’s confidence in 2022.

Claudinei Oliveira commands Sport training on Ilha do Retiro

The absence of reinforcements was among the main criticisms of the fans, especially after having a week without signings following the reopening of the transfer window (on July 18). The process would be postponed once again this year, due to Lisca’s departure, but the predisposition of Claudinei Oliveira – as new coach – accelerated the first outcome: Vagner Love.

The striker agreed with Sport on Tuesday and arrives in Recife this Wednesday morning, to be introduced and be part of the Pernambuco team. It is, therefore, the first hiring of Rubro-negro in this second semester – to be confirmed after the announcement.

Love arrives for the most needy sector of the team and in the position where Leão has two options: Parraguez and Kayke, both oscillating in the starting lineup.

Claudinei Oliveira: the arrival

While waiting for the attacker, Sport starts the change of atmosphere inside the Training Center.

Last week, the club lived with days of uncertainty when being surprised by the departure of Lisca – who received a proposal from Santos and did not notify the red-black board. There, President and Legal Vice met with the cast to explain the scenario and send a message of optimism to the players.

On the arrival of Claudinei Oliveira, almost a week later, the speech is about trust.

– The first thing is that they understand that they are capable, that they are able to fight for access. Confidence in football is everything. It’s about giving morale to these players, so that they understand that they have the confidence of all of us.

The moment became necessary. Especially because in the first match after Lisca’s departure, Sport ended up being thrashed 4-1 by Sampaio Corrêa. Claudinei, in turn, gave examples when explaining the need to instill trust.

– Juba was coming very well and gave a sway. The pressure is great. Carlos Eduardo debuted and conceded four goals, this weight remains. “Thyere came out and we took a hit.” It’s not just Mailson and Thyere.

The words spoken by the coach in the presentation were also present in the first meeting with the cast, still on Monday. And they should be the tonic of Sport in this second half of the season.

“Just as praise comes easy, criticism comes easy. I don’t want praise, I want results.”