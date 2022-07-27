From fiction to reality: ‘chocolate’ frog looks like it’s straight out of a Harry Potter movie | People’s Land

Do you remember the chocolate frog that appears in scenes from the Harry Potter saga? In the first film, released in 2001, the wizard is on a train on his way to Hogwarts, when you buy a box with enchanted candy. As soon as it opens, the fictional amphibian comes to life, jumps out of the box and even makes sounds.

After 21 years of the premiere, a discovery has shaken the internet and the series’ hardened fans. That’s because researchers have cataloged a new species of amphibian that lives in the Peruvian Amazon. It’s the tapir frog (Synapturanus danta) who appears to have teleported from the movie to real life.

“I only associated the chocolate frog from the Harry Potter movie after the article was published. But I confess that the similarity between the fictional frog and the real one has moved the internet. The amphibian’s popularity has grown every day”, says the biologist. Germán Chávez, researcher at the Peruvian Institute of Herpetology.

Fan or not of the movie, admit it: they are very similar indeed.

2 of 7 In the first photo, an image of the new species; in the second photo, a reproduction of the frog that appears in the film. — Photo: 1- Chaves and 2- social networks In the first photo, image of the new species; in the second photo, a reproduction of the frog that appears in the film. — Photo: 1- Chaves and 2- social networks

The animal, which is dark brown, appears to have been dipped in chocolate syrup. It was already known by the locals, but only after a recent genetic investigation was it possible to describe it as a new species.

In addition to the appearance with the candy, the animal has another characteristic that inspired the popular name. “It has an elongated snout that looks like a tapir’s. (Tapirus terrestris)“, explains.

However, unlike the species, which is the largest land mammal in Brazil, this amphibian is tiny. “In adult life it can measure about two centimeters”, says the researcher.

3 of 7 In the image baby frog; species can measure about two centimeters in adult life. — Photo: German Chavez In the image baby frog; species can measure about two centimeters in adult life. — Photo: German Chavez

The biologist says that the tapir frog was found in a binational Peru-Colombia expedition on the Putumayo River, organized by the Chicago Museum of Natural History, in the United States.

“Our work requires night searches in the jungle. On one of these expeditions we heard a sound that came from under the ground, so we started to dig a little (less than half a meter), and we found the first tapir toad”, explains Chávez.

4 out of 7 tapir frogs were found in the Peruvian Amazon — Photo: Gérman Chávez Tapir frog was found in the Peruvian Amazon — Photo: Gérman Chávez

DNA analyzes were necessary to find out if it was indeed a different species. “With the results we were sure that it was a new amphibian”.

It is still difficult to say about the possible rarity of the amphibian and status of threat to the species.

“We believe that the distribution area is not very large, it is probably restricted to the Putumayo basin and nearby areas. I suspect that it may have some kind of preference for the moist soils of the Amazonian peatlands. But we need further studies on this to be sure.” , clarifies.

Chávez says he will continue the study on the species with other researchers. “Now it is necessary to know where it is exactly and how far it is distributed so that we can have a better ‘picture’ on the species’ threat status.

5 of 7 Frog looks like it was made of chocolate — Photo: Gérman Chávez Frog looks like it was made of chocolate — Photo: Gérman Chávez

Similarity to fictional frog

“What shocked me the most was knowing that people have tapir frog tattoos. This was something I didn’t expect, I didn’t even remotely imagine something like this. It was really cool to see people interested in knowing about this newly discovered amphibian, either for look like the one in the movie Harry Potter or for any other reason”, confesses Chávez.

In addition to the chocolate frog, throughout the series there are other animals that have inspired characters and plot elements. This is the case with the spider you see below.

Discovered in India, it resembles the “sorting hat”, which in the story distributes students to the different houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

To honor the series, the researchers decided to ‘name’ the animal Eriovixia Gryffindori inspired by Godric Gryffindor, character who, in the series, is the owner of the magical accessory.

6 of 7 Name given to the spider refers to the sorting hat — Photo: G1 The name given to the spider refers to the sorting hat — Photo: G1

But the tributes don’t stop there. Anyone who is a Harry Potter fan knows the story’s strong relationship with snakes. Therefore, another discovery, also in India, linked the name of a new species of venomous snake to the film.

The name trimeresurus salazar mentions one of the founders of Hogwarts School of Magic, Salazar Slytherin, who could communicate with snakes.