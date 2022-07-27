Fundamentals boost soybeans again in Chicago with quality losses from…

Analyst recalls that as of this Wednesday (27) there are new releases of economic data in the US that may influence commodities

podcast Fundamentals once again drive soybeans in Chicago with crop quality losses in the US and the bran crisis in Argentina

The soybean market on the Chicago Stock Exchange closed the trading session this Tuesday (26) with highs of 37 to 59.75 points in the most traded contracts, extending the advance registered in the previous session. Thus, August once again surpassed US$ 15.00 and closed trading at US$ 15.32 per bushel, while November – which is the most traded position now – closed with US$ 13.83.

Again, the stimulus for the grain came from the bran. Derivative futures concluded this Tuesday’s session with increases of up to 5.56%, as was the case with August/22, which was US$ 472.40 per short ton. The December/22 contract, the most traded now, closed at US$ 417.80, up 4.69%. Still in the soy complex, oil also closed in a positive field at CBOT.

The bran market continues to reflect serious concerns with Argentina. Faced with a very bad economic scenario, in addition to being uncertain and completely fragile, with their currency aggressively devalued, soybean farmers are still reluctant to sell, holding on to what they can of soybeans to guarantee some income.

“Soybeans are this wealth that the government, desperate for dollars, has been trying to convince producers to sell. Inflation is at 90% and blue is 150% above the official exchange rate. The government is talking about creating a third rate of exchange, an intermediary. The hope is that the producer sells his soy that will be transformed into bran and oil for export”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities.

In this vein, Argentine crushing has already accumulated a reduction of about 10% compared to 2021. Also according to Vanin, the Argentine crop is 48% sold – just over 20 million tons – registering one of the slowest sales rates in history. from the country. “To pay their bills, the Argentine producer is selling corn, keeping premiums low there and here as well”, he adds.

And it’s not just Argentina that worries when it comes to bran. Agrinvest also informs that there are logistical problems for the delivery of soybean meal, as well as the possibility of a reduction in crushing also in Europe – the largest global importer of the by-product -, which may cause a smaller volume of soy being imported, however, greater need to purchase finished products.

CLIMATE IN THE USA

Alongside the issues related to bran, among the fundamentals, the climate in the American Midwest remains a central focus of attention and concerns for some regions. belt – taking important states like Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas, we see that the rain forecasts for the next 15 days are almost zero, while there are much better rains further south”, explains the director of Pátria Agronegócios, Cristiano Palavro, who draws the attention of the scenario, mainly, to corn at this moment.

More than that, Palavro also highlights the return of high temperatures – after milder days – from, approximately, August 5, which also requires monitoring. “The market is starting to look at medium-term forecasts and that helps support prices.”

FINANCIAL MARKET

“We need to monitor very carefully”, says the analyst and director of Pátria when referring to the new round of data on the North American economy that will be reported as of this Wednesday (27), including the definition of the new American interest rate by the Federal Reserve and, subsequently, the US GDP for the second quarter of the year, for which a new retraction is expected, which may indicate a technical recession.

After all, in recent weeks, it was the skittish financial with so many adversities and risks ahead that was the main reason for pressure on all agricultural, metal and energy commodities. However, despite all the expectations, the analyst also explains that in a context of recession and more aggressive crisis, the demand for agricultural commodities should be the last to be cut in a need for lower consumption.