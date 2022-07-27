Future Ibovespa rises in line with the outside, awaiting Fomc; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures operate higher in the first trades this Wednesday (27), in line with premarket in New York and European stock exchanges, with investors awaiting the Fed’s interest rate decision this afternoon, looking for greater clues. on the future of monetary policy in the US.

Here, public debt data for June and the balance sheet crop are on investors’ radar.

At 9:09 am, the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was up 0.27%, at 100,795 points.

The commercial dollar was down 0.39%, at R$5.328 in purchases and R$5.328 in sales. The dollar futures for August was down 0.35%, at R$5.338.

Most futures rates are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, at 13.88%; DIF25, 0.00 pp to 13.21%; DIF27, -0.01 pp, at 13.13%; and DIF29, -0.01pp, at 13.26%.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on strong gains from Microsoft and Alphabet, owner of Google, while traders await the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.42%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.82% and Nasdaq futures were up 1.36%.

European markets also operate higher with investors eyeing the Fed’s monetary policy decision this afternoon (27).

On indicators, German consumer sentiment fell to a record low in August as fears over dwindling gas supplies add to pressures from supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine.

The GFK consumer sentiment index fell to -30.6 points in August, down from the previous record of -27.7 in early July.

In Asia, Hong Kong property stocks retreated as Asia-Pacific markets closed with no clear direction on Wednesday.

Shares in real estate company Country Garden fell 15.05% after it said it would raise 2.8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($360 million) by selling 870 million new shares.

Prices in Australia rose 6.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, up from 5.1% in the first quarter of the year. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation of 6.2%.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It reached the resistance region and once again failed to show the breakout. It follows the same downtrend pattern and no exit signals from this more convoluted move. Waiting for resistance to break at 101,000 points or a bearish leg with candles with good displacement and good continuity for better definition.”

Dollar

“Started working in the R$5,300 to R$5,500 range after it failed to break the previous top. Still in an uptrend and very short-term sideways.”

