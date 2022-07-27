Galaxy Z Flip 4: what to expect from the next foldable Samsung phone | Cell

Samsung has already confirmed that it will make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone official on August 10, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. With less than three weeks to go before the official launch, several rumors and leaks that have surfaced on the internet so far show that the South Korean giant has not been able to keep all the details about the new smartphone secret. A considerable improvement in battery is expected, in addition to the presence of more advanced cameras.

The device will be the successor of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Launched in September 2021, it arrived in Brazil in four color options (cream, green, violet and black) with an initial price of R$ 6,999, but it can already be found for R$ 5,399 on Amazon. Samsung sold 10 million foldable phones in 2021, about 300% more than the year before. The brand makes the South Korean giant maintain the leadership in the segment.

Supposed sketches reveal that the new generation of the foldable should not bring major changes compared to the current Galaxy Z Flip 3. The changes would be punctual, starting with the side buttons that seem larger. If the images are true, we can also expect the presence of a new shade of color: the “bora”, which would be one of the nuances of purple.

Another apparent change would be to the rear camera module, which appears larger. This detail is compatible with a previous leak that cites the improvement of the photographic set in the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Larger sensors can mean a significant leap in capturing photos in environments with less favorable lighting.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal screen. On the outside, it sports a small 1.9-inch display, which serves to display information such as time and app notifications. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 should keep the main panel at 6.7 inches, but the external screen should be enlarged to 2.1 inches.

The Z Flip 4 (as well as the Z Fold 4) is also expected to gain a new generation of LTPO displays for foldable smartphones, a technology that aims to deliver variable refresh rate and greater energy efficiency.

Supposed Galaxy Z Flip 4 datasheet

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 already sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a very fast component. Fans of the line can expect high processing power in Samsung’s new foldable, because tests carried out in May on Geekbench revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The datasheet obtained by the benchmark application mentions the existence of eight cores: one Cortex-X2 clocked up to 3.19 GHz for maximum performance tasks, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.75 GHz for high performance and four more Cortex-A510 at 1.8 GHz for energy efficiency. The games will feature an Adreno 730 GPU.

In addition, the table shows that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 used in the test has 8 GB of RAM, but it is not yet known whether the South Korean manufacturer will bring a version with 12 GB of RAM, for example.

As for storage, three options are expected: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. There is no expectation of a drive with 1TB space, a feature that should be exclusive to the bigger brother Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 4 datasheet details

According to recent leaks, Samsung will bring a 3,700mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, 400mAh more than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This represents a 12% jump over the previous model. Not only that, but the product should also support fast charging at 25 W. Nowadays it’s at 15 W.

On the back, the smartphone should come with a dual set of cameras, one main and one ultra wide: both with 12 MP. For selfies, the foldable must keep the 10 MP lens that already marks the current generation.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 price

Recent retailer announcements published in advance and captured by the portal GSMArena revealed that prices for the new smartphone will be considerably higher than what was seen in the predecessor last year.

The most basic Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 128GB should cost €1,080 (equivalent to R$5,980 in direct conversion without taxes). For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 came on the market for €1,049, a difference of €31, which gives R$172.

Check out the expected pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 below:

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB) – 1,080 euros (about R$ 5,980)

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB) – 1,160 euros (about R$ 6,424)

Galaxy Z Flip (512 GB) – 1,280 euros (about R$ 7,089)

As usual, Samsung has not commented on any of the speculations that have arisen about the brand’s new products. The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be unveiled at a launch event on August 10, which will be streamed live over the internet.

