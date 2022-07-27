Galvo Bueno recalls Corinthians World Cup and says that Cssio’s performance was ‘impressive’

This Monday, Cássio participated in the program Bem, Amigos, from SportTV. The presenter, Galvão Bueno, did not spare praise for the Corinthians goalkeeper. According to the narrator, the goalkeeper’s performance against Chelsea in the 2012 World Cup final was one of the best performances he has ever witnessed.

“One of the greatest performances by a goalkeeper I’ve seen in my life. Seeing it so much later, we can see how impressive it was”said Galvão Bueno, recalling the game that gave Corinthians the Club World Cup title.

On the occasion, Timão beat Chelsea 1-0, with a goal by Guererro, in Yokohama, Japan. Cássio was elected the best player of the competition after making a great game, with at least three difficult saves. Galvão Bueno narrated the match on Rede Globo.

It is worth remembering that the presenter was present in great moments of Brazilian football. Galvão Bueno was responsible for narrating great victories for teams and the National Team. The narrator participated in the broadcasts of the 1994 and 2002 World Cup titles.

In addition to the praise for the Corinthians goalkeeper. The narrator recalled the backstage of the Timão title. Galvão Bueno recalled a conversation with Tite, on the eve of the decision against Chelsea and highlighted Fiel’s support in Japan.

“It was an impressive thing to Fiel. I remember a training session where I signaled to Tite, he said to wait and said that he would win the game against Chelsea, that he would play in such a way and that he would win. I found it very cool. There when I left, there was already a crowd outside the stadium. The crowd was really impressive”, recalled Galvão Bueno.

