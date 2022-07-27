Ganzarolli’s relationship with businessman comes to an end. know everything

Single and unencumbered, but suffering for love! This is the current status of Helen Ganzarolli, who until recently was in a serious and lasting relationship with César Kuratomi. Although she no longer makes a point of hiding that she is on the dance floor, the SBT presenter is still not dealing with the situation very well and was even seen crying at times, says a source from the LeoDias column.

The breakup with the manager happened weeks ago and Helen has only confidential it to very close friends. However, SBT’s radio corridor worked hard to get the news to Patrícia Abravanel, who did not miss the chance to comment on the subject during a recording of Jogo dos Pontinhos aired on July 17th.

Assigned as a “new single”, Helen did not deny the information, but deflected it. “Do you want one [homem] hot, naughty or thief?”, asked Silvio Santos’ daughter after handing over the singleness of the veteran of the house.

Ganzarolli, now 42 years old, met the businessman some time after the troubled breakup with countryman Eduardo Costa, in 2013, but the relationship only came to public knowledge during Mara Maravilha’s 50th birthday party, in 2018, when they appeared together on first time, even with an engagement ring.

Helen enjoys pre-Carnival single and gets sung

At the weekend, during a visit to a famous pre-Carnival cabin in Fortaleza on business, Ganzarolli strengthened the current phase. She discreetly responded to the sung of a reveler who was in the crowd.

The boy said “I love you” from afar and made a little heart sign with his hands, while she responded in the same way. But contrary to what it may seem, the handsome guy in question didn’t seem to have fan interest.

In another moment of the same night, when meeting with Nicole Bahls, also a VIP presence in the same cabin, Helen talked about enjoying Carnival and even joked that now who is “married” was only Nicole, and not her.

