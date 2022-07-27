Gasoline rises again in the DF with a rise of up to R$0.40

posted 7/27/2022 5:57 AM / updated 7/27/2022 6:17 AM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Gasoline rose again at some stations in the Federal District, with a rise of up to R$0.40. In the last week, the liter of fuel dropped to R$ 5.29, but, according to the president of the Fuel Retail Trade Union of the Federal District (Sindicobustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares, the new average price at the pumps after the last measures should be established around R$ 5.87.

Tavares stressed that the fuel market is not always a simple and straightforward account. “It is necessary to understand that it is a dynamic market and that other variables influence prices. And, in the case of gasoline, there is a strong influence of anhydrous ethanol, which does not depend on Petrobras’ price policy (PPI). Weekly, this product changes its prices according to production, harvest, harvest, weather and supply and demand”, he explained.

According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), despite still remaining above the values ​​practiced in the international market, the price of fuels has been falling in the country. The biggest drop was registered by gasoline, in the last week, pulled by the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). Between July 17th and 23rd, the price of fuel fell by 2.9%, bringing the accumulated drop in the month to 17.4%.

Even with the reduction, the price still weighs on the pocket of stockist Fábio Oliveira Silva, 43 years old. Using the company car, he said that values ​​have influenced the frequency with which the car is filled. Before, the tank was topped up every week, but now it only happens once a month. The driver also said that he always roams the city looking for the cheapest gas stations and tries to save money on the way out. “We have to reduce travel as much as possible”, he stressed.

Four months ago, Fábio decided to use a motorcycle to get to work. “I leave my car at home, because I can no longer keep it on a daily basis,” he said.

According to the president of Sindicobustíveis, drivers can still face variations this week, as it is common to have promotions during vacation periods, in addition to price wars between dealers to seek customers.