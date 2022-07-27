Gave water to the merger that would create the largest XP office in the Northeast | Marketplace

The merger of ACT with Ápice Investimentos, both companies of independent agents accredited to XP, was dissolved. Announced in December as the operation that would create the largest investment firm in the Northeast, the transaction was canceled due to disagreements over the final composition of the combined company, sources say.

When it became public, the agreement still needed to advance in the diligence of numbers and in relation to the participation of the partners, based on the profitability of each business. “To complete the merger, they would need to dilute the position of Ápice’s partners too much, adjusted for lower profitability. The best XP offices have a ROA of at least 0.8%, especially those that are strong in equity, which generates more brokerage. And the Apex ROA is below that”, says an executive familiar with the details, comparing the return on assets.

XP's head office: in the accredited offices in the Northeast, no business came out — Photo: Disclosure

According to the source, Ápice operates strongly in the distribution of funds, a segment with the lowest rebate when compared to structured operations and variable income. “Obviously, this profile of each of them was already known, but the deal is often announced to try to review the exchange ratio later”, adds another source.

With no evolution in these themes, ACT was the one who ended up throwing in the towel, found Pipeline. As an accreditor, XP does not usually get involved in this type of discussion, which is a definition of the offices involved.

Both with headquarters in Salvador, the companies would total R$ 6.5 billion in volume of investments under advisory, 160 employees, and about seven thousand active clients, considering the December data. The idea was to join forces to try to protect the market from the growth of mid-sized local offices and also from the intention of BTG Pactual to have a more relevant position in the region.

