Gazprom is supplying as much gas as possible to Europe, says Kremlin – 27/07/2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian company Gazprom is supplying as much gas as possible to Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, adding that technical issues with equipment, which he said were motivated by the sanctions imposed on Russia, prevented Gazprom from exporting more.

Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy standoff between Moscow and the European Union that will make it more difficult, and more expensive, for the bloc to store the product for winter temperatures, when the heating demand increases.

The supply shortage, noted by Gazprom earlier this week, has reduced capacity on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline – the main Russian gas delivery route to Europe – to a fifth of its capacity as Russia said another pipeline turbine needed repair.

“Gazprom supplies as much gas as necessary and as possible. We know that the technical possibilities of supply have now diminished,” Peskov said, adding that European sanctions prevented a timely repair of Nord Stream 1.

Peskov said Gazprom will be able to increase supply once maintenance is complete. “Gazprom has been and remains a reliable guarantor of all its obligations, but cannot guarantee supply if foreign equipment cannot be repaired due to European sanctions,” Peskov said.

