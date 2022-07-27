Giovanna Ewbank has difficulty at the airport, is barred and vents on social media: “It’s crying”

Celebrities are not exempt from bureaucracy and, like ordinary citizens, celebrities need to meet some requirements to carry out routine activities. This Tuesday (26), the influencer Giovanna Ewbank had a hard time like that when boarding with the family to Portugal.

Accompanied by three children, Auntie, Bless, Zyon and other relatives, the content creator had to postpone going to the European country. It turns out that the wife of Bruno Gagliasso he didn’t have his youngest’s Brazilian passport, which made it impossible to board at the airport. In Instagram stories, Giovanna reports that the bags were already on the aircraft and had to be removed.

“If I tell you my role. We were traveling as a family to Portugal. We woke up at 8 am, went to the airport. we arrived at Sao Paulo and we couldn’t board”, began the artist. “I have Títi and Bless’s Portuguese and Brazilian passports. And only Portuguese Zyan. Now we are waiting for permission from Bruno, who is in Spain, for the baby to travel with me. We are in seven people,” he revealed.

In the report, Ewbank tries to maintain optimism with the difficulty and explains that he had plans to record a vlog of the trip. He had to take a suitcase off the plane. It’s crying. I’m thinking I’ll do a vlog of this trip for the channel. It’s a drama and comedy. Laugh not to cry,” he finished.