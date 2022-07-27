Giovanna Ewbank is banned from entering Portugal and comments ‘perrengue’ – Zoeira

the presenter Giovanna Ewbank regretted that it was prevented from entering Portugal with the children last Monday (25th). Through Instagram Stories, Giow told the ‘perrengue’ she went through, when she was banned from boarding the missing a document of Zyan, their youngest son, 2 years old.

“If I tell you about my trip… We were going as a family to travel to Portugal. We woke up at 8 am, went to the airport. We arrived in São Paulo and couldn’t board”, he began.

“I have Títi and Bless’s Portuguese and Brazilian passports. And only Zyan’s Portuguese. Now, we are waiting for authorization from Bruno, who is in Spain, for the baby to travel with me. We are in seven people. plane suitcase. it’s to cry“, she lamented.

Bruno Gagliasso’s wife also said that she will vlog the trip to her YouTube channel, to show her followers the trip. “It’s a drama and comedy. Laugh not to cry”, she finished.