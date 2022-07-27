Giovanna Ewbank is banned from entering Portugal and comments ‘perrengue’ – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Giovanna Ewbank is banned from entering Portugal and comments ‘perrengue’ – Zoeira 1 Views

the presenter Giovanna Ewbank regretted that it was prevented from entering Portugal with the children last Monday (25th). Through Instagram Stories, Giow told the ‘perrengue’ she went through, when she was banned from boarding the missing a document of Zyan, their youngest son, 2 years old.

“If I tell you about my trip… We were going as a family to travel to Portugal. We woke up at 8 am, went to the airport. We arrived in São Paulo and couldn’t board”, he began.

read more

Marina and Bruno

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso in click on the Eiffel Tower

“I have Títi and Bless’s Portuguese and Brazilian passports. And only Zyan’s Portuguese. Now, we are waiting for authorization from Bruno, who is in Spain, for the baby to travel with me. We are in seven people. plane suitcase. it’s to cry“, she lamented.

Bruno Gagliasso’s wife also said that she will vlog the trip to her YouTube channel, to show her followers the trip. “It’s a drama and comedy. Laugh not to cry”, she finished.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Actress reveals rape after “drug in drink” at nightclub

Assuming that she was a victim of sexual violence was not an easy task for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved