Giovanna Lancellotti is terrified of having her house invaded by monkeys: “What is this?”

At her boyfriend’s house, Giovanna Lancellotti comes across the animals and is terrified of the situation

The actress Giovanna Lancellotti experienced a real scare this Tuesday (26) and did not hide his frustration with what happened. Is that her boyfriend’s house, Gabriel Davidwas invaded by monkeys.

In her social media profile, the artist appeared terrified and showed the exact moment when the animals entered the residence, located in São Conrado, in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

“What is it, go to your house. Enough, you are crossing the line. What is it? You were sitting on the chair. Guys, seriously. Go to your house”she said as she showed one of the animals.

Then the beauty filmed the other animal on the roof of the place, she explained that this is not the first time something similar has happened, but that she is no longer able to take it in stride.

“The other where is. I usually joke around, but they are crossing all the lines.” she said seriously. The actress also questioned the body responsible for the environment: “Where is IBAMA here in São Conrado? Please”he wrote.

Look:

