Giovanna Lancellotti shows monkeys invading her boyfriend’s house

Giovanna Lancellotti, 29, was terrified today when her boyfriend Gabriel David’s house was invaded by monkeys in São Conrado, in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

In a post on Instagram, the actress showed the invasion of animals inside the house of the beloved. “That’s it, go to your house. Enough, you’re crossing the line. What is this? You were sitting in the chair. Guys, seriously. Go to your house. The other one where it is. Usually, I joke, but they are crossing all the lines,” she revolted.

She also asked: “Where is Ibama here in São Conrado? Please,” wrote the actress.

Last week, the actress celebrated her beloved’s birthday with a party surrounded by friends. At the celebration, celebrities such as Bruno Gissoni, Yanna Lavigne, Miguel Rômulo, Camila Queiroz, Klebber Toledo, Cintia Dicker, Luisa Sonza and L7nnon, who sang, were present.

On Instagram, she wrote a text in honor of her boyfriend. “My partner, friend, confidant, counselor, personal, and, by the way, my lover!! Gabriel, you are so so so special, that nothing I write here will mean what I really feel and want for you. I can assure you that the respect, affection and admiration of EVERYONE around you for you is unanimous. Because you are really differentiated and came into this world to change, innovate and evolve”, she began.

She continued the dedication and said: “I am very proud to be your girlfriend, but I am even more proud to be your partner and closely follow your achievements! I love you so much, God bless you infinitely with many blessings, wisdom and health! your side”.