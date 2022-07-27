Gkay and Bianca Andrade kiss during the ceremony

Digital influencers Gkay, 29, and Bianca Andrade, 27, surprised the audience at the MTV Miaw 2022 awards last night, in São Paulo, by exchanging a kiss on stage.

During the recording of the award for the best names in Brazilian pop and internet, the influencers went up on stage to interact with the audience and were not intimidated to give a breathtaking French kiss.

“Where’s Boca Rosa?”, asked influencer Álvaro, 23. “Did someone call me?”, asked Bianca Andrade, taking her place on stage, and wanted to know if Gkay was looking for something: “Which one is a friend? problem? Tell me!”, she asked.

After hearing Gkay call her “Queen of Farofa” for her fame as a catcher, Boca Rosa questioned whether the influencer did not want to kiss in public and kissed her in front of guests and the audience of MTV Miaw 2022.

“You don’t want to kiss in public, is that it?”, asked Bianca Andrade. “Who said I don’t kiss anyone in public, Bianca?”, replied Gkay. “Huh? So kiss me”, asked Boca Rosa, and she didn’t even wait for the influencer to react to take her top hat off her head and kiss her on stage.

The audience went wild and caused the biggest scream in the recording of MTV Miaw 2022. A personal friend of Gkay, Álvaro could not hide his surprise to see Gkay and Bianca Andrade kissing. “My God, what is this, Gessica Kayane?“, he yelled.

On social media, the influencers’ fans did not know how to deal with their kiss on the MTV stage meow 2022

Hours later, Gkay used his Twitter profile to joke about the kiss received from Boca Rosa. “Now I understand the power of the little mouth,” she wrote.

now i understand the power of the little mouth — GKAY (@gessicakayane) July 27, 2022

The award will only be broadcast two days later on TV and the internet, on July 28, at 9 pm, and you will be able to check it out on the MTV Brasil channel at UOL Play with the family plan (R$ 49.90).

See the looks of MTV Meow 2022:

Comedian Rafael Portugal on the pink carpet of MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Patricia Devoraes/ Brazil News

Narcisa Tamborindeguy walks the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Patricia Devoraes/ Brazil News

Nugget on the pink carpet at MTV Meow 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Laura Brito on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Alice Pataxó on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Casagrande on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Antonio Tabet on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

João Guilherme on the pink carpet of MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News

Yasmin Brunet on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Manu Gavassi on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Camilla Queiroz on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Ludmilla on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Brunna Gonçalves on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/AgNews

Bianca Andrade on the pink carpet of MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Luisa Sonza on the pink carpet at MTV Miaw 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews

Cleo on the pink carpet at MTV Meow 2022 Image: Leo Franco/ Agnews